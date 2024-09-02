Two days of scattered downpours, then drier weather takes hold

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Scattered rainfall today, especially for those west of I-35

Heightened rain chances continue tomorrow

Drier air works into to the area by the end of the workweek

FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Labor Day! A quick check of the radar this morning showers lingering rain, especially for those along the Rio Grande. Once heating takes hold today, scattered showers and downpours will develop. Initially, the best chances will be west of I-35, but as the day wears on, some of that activity will work in the direction of San Antonio. It’ll the hit-or-miss type rainfall, but be ready to head inside for a few minutes if you have plans to be outside this afternoon. Lightning, thunder, and gusty winds are possible with any storm that develops.

Tonight, the chance for rain continues. Tuesday likely brings our best odds of rain and with deep moisture in place, some pockets of heavy rain may set up. However, it’s impossible to know exactly where that’ll happen. Like today, it won’t be raining all day long, but be prepared to deal with rain sometime during the day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, rain chances will decrease as a dose of drier air moves into the area. The weather pattern becomes much quieter by the end of the work week. Lower humidity will make for comfortable mornings and warm afternoons.

Have a great and safe Labor Day!