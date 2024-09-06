Fall-like mornings, lower humidity headed for San Antonio over the weekend

Lows in the 60s return by Sunday morning in San Antonio

KEY POINTS

Breezy, warm Friday in store with a high near 90°

Drier air arrives Saturday evening

A stretch of fall-like mornings returns with lows in the 60s, starting Sunday

Recommended Videos

FORECAST DETAILS:

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Friday!

Changes are headed for the Alamo City, but not before another warm, humid, and breezy day today.

After a muggy morning, highs will reach for 90° Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

You’ll likely notice a healthy breeze out of the north-northeast at times, sustained at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts upwards of 25 mph.

The vast majority of us will stay dry today with only a 10% chance of a stray shower in the forecast, generally through 8 p.m.

A warm and breezy Friday is on tap for the Alamo City with just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

More sunshine, a breezy north wind, and low 90s are in the forecast Saturday, but changes will start to arrive by the evening hours as drier air seeps into South Texas.

As dewpoints drop, morning temperatures will too with lows slated to bottom out in the low 60s (and perhaps some upper 50s across portions of the Hill Country) by Sunday morning! This will be the coolest morning we’ve seen in San Antonio since late May.

Lows in the 60s return to San Antonio by Sunday morning with upper 50s possible across portions of the Hill Country.

Morning 60s continue through Tuesday, but while highs will be slightly below average, it’ll still be plenty warm in the afternoons with temperatures nearing 90° each day.

More humidity returns by the middle of next week, along with a few isolated rain chances and additional cloud cover.

We’ll keep you posted over the weekend! Until then -- have a great Friday. ~ Mia