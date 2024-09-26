New Tropical Storm Forms In The Open Central Subtropical Atlantic

Location 1480 miles W of The Azores Wind 50 mph Heading E at 12 mph Pressure 29.44 Coordinates 54.1W, 37.1N

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 37.1 North, longitude 54.1 West. Isaac is moving toward the east near 12 mph (19 km/h) and a general eastward to east-northeastward motion at a slightly faster speed is anticipated over the next several days.

Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and Isaac could be near hurricane intensity by the end of the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

SURF: Swells generated by Isaac and a large wind fetch from a deep-layer trough are affecting portions of the coast of Bermuda and could spread into the Azores by this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.