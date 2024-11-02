Subtropical Storm Patty Forms Over The Northern Atlantic

Location 420 miles WNW of The Azores Wind 50 mph Heading ESE at 7 mph Pressure 29.12 Coordinates 34.4W, 39.9N

Recommended Videos

Discussion

At 900 AM GMT (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Patty was located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 34.4 West. The storm is moving toward the east-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A faster east-southeastward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a turn toward the east and east-northeast on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little intensity change is expected today, but gradual weakening is forecast through early next week. Patty could degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the Azores this weekend. See products issued by the meteorological service in the Azores for more information.

RAINFALL: Patty is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, or 25 to 50 millimeters, across the Azores through Sunday.

SURF: Swells generated by Patty will affect the Azores over the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.