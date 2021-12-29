Insider Exclusive: Enter for a chance to win tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park

The start of winter may have been warmer than usual, but with an ice skating rink in downtown San Antonio, people are still able to get in the wintery spirit.

KSAT 12 is giving out pairs of tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park to 10 lucky KSAT Insiders. See below for the free sweepstakes entry form!

The outdoor ice rink – open through Jan. 17 – returned this year after a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now for the first time in two years, you can skate around Travis Park with your friends and neighbors.

The sweepstakes is free to enter and is exclusively for KSAT Insiders, like you. It runs from Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. - Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. with winners randomly selected that same day.

Ten winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park with an approximate total retail value of $28. The tickets give you access to the ice rink and rental skates.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and official sweepstakes rules can be viewed here.

Having trouble submitting an entry below? Email insiders@ksat.com.