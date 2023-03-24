Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to the San Antonio Gunslingers season opener

A total of five winners will receive tickets to the San Antonio Gunslingers season opener.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Refresh the web page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

The San Antonio Gunslingers will kick off the National Arena League season with a match against the Carolina Cobras on Saturday, April 8. It will also be a Fiesta night for fans.

As a member of KSAT Insider, you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to this unique local event. See below for the sweepstake entry form.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Fiesta gear on game night. And in addition to a fun game experience, the first 400 people to walk through the Freeman Coliseum doors will get a limited-edition San Antonio Gunslingers Fiesta Medal sponsored by Monarch Trophy Studio.

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. - Tuesday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m., with winners randomly selected on Wednesday, April 5. See the full sweepstake rules here.

