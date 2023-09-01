Don't snooze on the news and get this portable AM/FM/Aircraft radio for under $150

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: There’s a lot going on in the universe and it can be hard to keep up. Never miss a beat with the Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS & Custom Leather Carry Cover, and it’s on sale for $149.99!

Whether you’re cozy at home or traveling abroad, it’s important to stay informed. Stay connected to the outside world at all times with the Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio. This innovative radio receives every radio wavelength (MW), FM with RDS, LW, and Shortwave (SW) signal. Tune into the VHF aircraft band, Single Sideband (SSB), and check out the PLL tuner for an extra strong and clear AM signal.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/De2eSbgOvMU

This user-friendly radio keeps you “in the know” at all times. It’s super versatile, easy to use, and can pick up any national or international radio wavelength. You’ll love the high-tech features and enjoy precise automatic or manual digital tuning. The rich orange LCD display makes the radio easy to see in the dark—great for camping!

The Eton Elite Executive is lightweight, compact, and perfect for packing when you’re on the go. This radio comes with a stylish, durable leather case with beautiful craftsman stitching, that comes in handy for ultimate portability. No matter what time zone you’re in, the Eton radio will help keep you on schedule with the clock, alarm, and sleep timer (with time backup) features. You’ll never have to worry about oversleeping!

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified reviewer said, “We live in the country and this is a perfect radio to receive all the important news and weather, as well as listening to world news and important information! This radio receives aircraft which we have a small country airport!”- Robert W.

Turn it on and turn it up! Get the Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS & Custom Leather Carry Cover for only $149.99 (reg. $249), or 40% off!

Prices subject to change.