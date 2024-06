SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Callaghan Road and Timco E.

Recommended Videos

Police said a man and a woman riding a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.