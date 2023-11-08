Time’s running out to get this MacBook Pro refurb for $235.97

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Grab a 2012 MacBook Pro refurb on sale for only $235.97 until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Shopping for refurbished tech may require a little more research from you, but if you know what to look for, you could score a fantastic deal on a great device. If you’re searching for a laptop you can use for light productivity and leisure, you may not need to pay for a brand-new device. Instead, you could opt for this refurbished MacBook Pro, especially when you can get it marked down even more for just $235.97, but that only lasts through November 9th.

Save on a refurbished MacBook Pro

This refurbished MacBook is a budget-friendly laptop featuring an Intel Core i5 processor with a 2.5GHz base speed that goes up to 3.1GHz with turbo boost. This laptop has a sleek and lightweight design and a retina display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, so you can browse or stream with excellent clarity and color. 4GB of RAM may not be sufficient to run demanding apps for video editing or some art software, but it could be plenty for basic productivity tools like Microsoft Office. Plus, this computer has a 500GB HDD for quick and easy local storage.

Fully charged, this computer can run for up to seven hours before you need to recharge so that you can work for extended hours without interruption. The MacBook Pro features wireless connectivity but cannot connect to 4G or 5G signals.

This particular model is from 2012 and comes with a “B” grade rating, indicating minor scuffing or other cosmetic signs of wear on the case. Additionally, it includes an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party for added peace of mind.

Just a few days left

If you don’t need a brand-new device, don’t pay for one.

Until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this refurbished MacBook Pro for $235.97 (reg. $349) — no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.