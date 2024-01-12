Upgrade your WFH setup with this Lenovo desktop on sale for $190

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ironically, as technology advances and devices become smaller, they’re not necessarily more efficient. Those using cutting-edge tablets or laptops as their main productivity powerhouse face one common issue: a need for more power and space to enhance productivity. If that’s you, it might be time to get a desktop computer.

When building this more functional workspace, you have options for customization since you can choose a console, monitor, and accessories. A worthy contender for your console is this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, which is currently on sale for only $189.99 (reg. $349.99) through January 14. It comes with a wired keyboard and mouse — just add a monitor!

By shopping refurbished, you not only save money on a functional device, but also contribute to reducing environmental e-waste. Even though this Lenovo console is pre-owned, it was given a Grade “A” rating to exemplify its near-mint condition.

A unique feature of the Lenovo console is its exceptionally small form factor — around the length of a #2 pencil — taking up minimal space in your new home office setup. Despite this compact size, it has some pretty notable specs:

Intel Core i5 processor delivers snappy functionality.

16GB of RAM supports multitasking while reducing lag.

256GB of storage offers plenty of space for adding tools and storing local files.

Windows 10 Pro OS brings more built-in security features while being compatible with most programs and applications.

Ports: VGA, DisplayPort, USB 3, and LAN for connecting your choice of monitor.

One verified buyer speaks to their experience with setting up a functional workspace around the Lenovo console: “It came as advertised and [at] a great price. [It’s] very compact and with a little effort, it works well with three monitors”.

Achieve new levels of productivity with this Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 console on your side, now on sale for just $189.99 (reg. $349.99) through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.