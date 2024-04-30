The BirdBike e-bike offers an eco-friendly way to zip around, only $699.97 shipped

If you live in a city, you likely know how tiresome driving around and getting stuck in traffic can be. Want a better, more eco-friendly way to zip around town? Get an electric bike!

Ditch your car and enjoy a greener mode of transportation. Aside from helping you avoid traffic, the BirdBike A-Frame e-Bike offers a transportation solution that helps Mother Nature. For a limited time, you can snag a BirdBike for only $699.97 (reg. $2299) with free shipping.

Combining the best traits of mountain bikes and commuter bikes into a sleek electric model, the BirdBike A-Frame provides a versatile ride, whether you’re commuting in the densest part of the city or escaping to the local park.

It’s powered by a commanding 500W motor that packs a consistent power punch for smooth, speedy biking. When the hills or valleys get a tad too steep, you can tap the BirdBike’s handlebar throttle for an instant speed boost, which can help you bike up and downhill easily.

No need for gas with the BirdBike! It’s 36V/12.8Ah removable battery can be charged up when your e-bike’s at rest or juiced up on the go.

The high-performance carbon drive train also makes e-bike care seamless, eliminating rough rides and chain maintenance.

Worried about your BirdBike’s safety and health? Other nifty features include an anti-theft alarm armed with a 120-decibel sound to keep thieves at bay. There’s also an embedded dash display that shows your speed, distance, pedal assist mode, and battery life!

It’s no shock that the BirdBike got a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot. Need more proof? T3 wrote, “The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on. It sure does look an awful lot like a VanMoof, but it’s cheaper.”

Say goodbye to your car when you get the BirdBike A-Frame e-Bike for just $699.97. It comes with free shipping, but hurry — supplies are limited!

