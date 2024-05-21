Bring this $20 leather purse on vacation to easily store your phone, wallet, and more

A reliable little bag can go a long way. Whether you’re keeping an eye out for a good vacation purse or just need something compact and cute to carry your daily essentials, this Krediz Leather Crossbody Bag could be an excellent find for a super low price!

Instead of dropping $29, you can save 33% and get this versatile leather purse on sale for $19.99, but that price may not stick around much longer.

A durable purse that’s still cute

This leather crossbody bag is a fun blend of style and functionality. The genuine cowhide leather is sturdy while still remaining supple and soft. The strap is fully adjustable, and one of the zipper pockets even hides its own little wallet, a handy addition if you’re trying to travel light.

The rest of the bag gives you plenty of storage space for other everyday essentials like your phone and keys. Though this bag is only a little over eight inches tall, it still has plenty of room split between the two front-facing pockets, a wallet pocket, and a hidden pocket on the reverse side.

All the fittings and zippers on this little bag are made from metal, so your bag is ready to stand up to some punishment and make some memories with you.

Wear this little bag over your shoulder or across your body. Pack it full of postcards and pleasant travel memories while you’re on the road, or add an accent to your outfit. The black leather easily goes with your corporate ‘fits or summer casual looks.

Save on a purse for vacation

No need to switch purses when you’re switching from vacation mode to work mode.

For a limited time, you can get the Krediz Leather Crossbody Bag for Women on sale for $19.99.

