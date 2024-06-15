22-year-old man shot, rushed to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

A San Antonio police unit is pictured at the scene of a Friday night shooting on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Flanders Avenue.

Recommended Videos

After San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the scene, they said they found the victim in his front yard with an apparent gunshot wound in the stomach area.

First responders took the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim is a 22-year-old man.

Investigators are trying to piece together the cause of the shooting. Other than an alleged altercation taking place before a weapon was fired, they said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials said the suspect is also a male, but they did not disclose any additional information as their investigation continues.