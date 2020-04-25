'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': See All the Mystery Stars in Drag

Warning: This story contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, so if you've watched the newest episode? Shantay, you stay.

This is a whole different kind of Ruveal.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race has all the wigs, beat mugs and lip syncing you love, but with a twist: This time, it's famous people competing for the crown! (How famous you think they are is the up to you to decide.)

The secrecy of it all comes from the fact that the stars' identities are kept both from the viewers and the Queen Surpremes who mentor them. Each of the four episodes will see three celebrity contestants partake in classic challenges, but we know what you really want: You want to see how they look in drag.

"You just started wearing a wig yesterday, now you're on the mainstage in front of RuPaul, in front of TV and God doing this," Queen Supreme Trixie Mattel told ET. "Let me tell you, they are famous and they are underqualified for the job and that's what makes it really fun."

Below, we're revealing the identities of the no-longer-Secret Celebrity Drag Race contestants with side-by-side photos of each before and after getting all up into drag.

EPISODE 1

Nico Tortorella

VH1

The actor stars in Younger and the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff, World Beyond. Under the tutelage of Monét X Change, Tortorella debuted their drag persona: Olivette Isyou.



Jordan Connor (**Winner**)

VH1

Riverdale's resident Sweet Pea and star of Looking for Alaska, the actor -- with a little help from Trixie Mattel -- introduced the world to Babykins La Roux.

Jermaine Fowler

VH1

As mentored by Bob the Drag Queen, Fowler is a stand-up comedian, actor (Superior Donuts and HBO's Crashing) and now, a drag queen named Miss Mimi Teapot.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Trixie Mattel Reveals the Most Surprising Part of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Eliminations: Every Queen Who's Sashayed Away (So Far)

Shangela Says She, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen Are the 'Charlie’s Angels' of Drag on New HBO Show (Exclusive)