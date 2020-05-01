Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane's Social Distancing Photo Will Delight 'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans

Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane have reunited -- but are making sure to social distance as well!

Dane recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star, the two smiling big while keeping their distance from one another.

"Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart," Dane captioned the hilarious pic.

Dempsey played Dr. Derek Shepherd -- aka McDreamy -- in the long-running ABC show, before exiting in 2015. Meanwhile, Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan -- aka McSteamy -- before leaving the medical drama in 2012. Not surprisingly, Grey's Anatomy fans were excited about the duo's reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"MY HEART," one comment reads.

"Am I dreamin or is it steamy out here? ;)" another comment reads.

Dempsey spoke with ET in October 2018 about his decade working on Grey's Anatomy, specifically, his chemistry with his love interest on the show, Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo.

"That was a very special bond that just -- there was a magic to our connection and that's special," he said. "I think it started with the original cast and the length that it has and the new people that have come in, and it's amazing and it's continuing to affect so many people and to really be a strong part of so many people's lives. You're a part of television history. It's really remarkable."

"And I see people from around the world that have now been inspired to become doctors and younger people who are now just discovering the show who want to go into the medical profession and I think that that is the greatest legacy with everybody at Grey's," he added.

In September, Pompeo revealed her one wish when Grey's Anatomy eventually comes to an end during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The show has been on the air since 2005.

"I mean, I’d love to have some of the old cast come back, the original cast is just like [puts hand over her heart]," Pompeo told Corden, likely referencing OG cast members like Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, Dempsey and Katherine Heigl. "But that probably won’t happen, but that would be the most amazing way to [end it]."

"Some of them were killed on the show!" she pointed out.

Watch the video below for the latest on Grey's Anatomy, including OG character Alex Karev's controversial departure in March.

