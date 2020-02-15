Nicky Jam Is Engaged to Girlfriend Cydney Moreau -- Watch the Romantic Proposal

Nicky Jam is engaged!

The reggaetonero proposed to his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share video of the romantic moment. In the clip, the two arrive at an outdoor beach-side location when he gets down on one knee and proposes.

"The best Valentine's Day of my life. I love you @cydrrose. I hope we’re together until we grow old. I am the happiest man in the world and no one can change that," he wrote in Spanish.

Friends and fans quickly took to the comments section to congratulate him, with Maluma writing: "Que felicidad!! Grande Nicky 🙏🏻❤️."

In a second post, Jam shared a photo of a pool covered in silver balloons and a giant sign made out of white balloons that reads, "Marry Me."

Moreau also shared video of the proposal, adding, "Yes x a million. I love you so much. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Best day ever #happyvalentinesday 😭🥰😍💕💍."

She also uploaded a couple of photos from the sweet moment. "I love you fiancé @nickyjampr," the model captioned her post, which also included a closer look at her giant diamond ring.

Jam and Moreau met in 2019 on the set of his "Atrévete" music video, in which she played his love interest. The two went Instagram official in December. This will be Jam's second marriage. He previously wed model Angélica Cruz in 2017. They divorced 18 months after tying the knot.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

