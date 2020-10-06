’Selena: The Series’ to be released on Netflix in December

SAN ANTONIO – The much anticipated “Selena: The Series” now has a released date.

A series of photo teases Tuesday morning led to the big trailer announcement that the series would premiere on Dec. 4.

The clip above shows actress Christian Serratos performing as Selena in different stages of her life and narration by Ricardo Chavira who plays Abraham Quintanilla.

The highly anticipated series is a look at Selena’s life and rise to stardom. Last November, we got a first look at the cast when a teaser trailer was released.

Selena’s real-life family has remained close to the production: her father, sister and their family attorney served as executive producers.

