The Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents ‘A Doll’s House Pt. 2′

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is now producing “A Doll’s House Part 2″ at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Although the play is a continuation of the story that happened in “A Doll’s House,” director Omar Leos assures audiences that they don’t have to be familiar with the events of the first play to enjoy this production.

“The story stands on its own. You’ll know what happens in the first part just by the storytelling,” Leos said.

A Doll’s House, Part 2 by the Classic Theatre (KSAT 2022)

Executive & Artistic Director Jimmy Moore explained why this particular show was chosen.

“This show was put together and brought to us for Women’s History Month. The show is very relevant, it’s entertaining and transformative.” Moore said.

To accommodate all audience members, the theater is allowing patrons to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, or utilize the built-in stone seating at the theater in the Botanical Garden.

For ticket information and more about the Classic Theatre, click here.

