‘Flamin’ Hot’ director, cast reflect on Mexican American struggles, breaking stereotypes, power of culture

SAN ANTONIO – Director Eva Longoria and cast members of the movie “Flamin’ Hot” talk about how the film shows the obstacles many face and how they beat stereotypes.

The film details the story of Mexican-born immigrant Richard Montañez and his career-launching invention of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that landed him the role of executive vice-president of multicultural sales at PepsiCo.

While in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Longoria said the film showcases the power of culture and its impacts on success.

“A lot of people dont understand Chicano identity or Mexican American struggles in this country. So I wanted to set the table a little bit for like, these are the obstacles we face... and then show the movie of how Richard overcame those obstacles and beat the system and he beat protocol... his superpower was his culture,” Longoria said.

Jesse Garcia, the actor who plays Montañez, discussed how despite Montañez’s lack of a formal education didn’t stop him from breaking barriers.

“Because he is such a charismatic guy. He’s quirky and funny and really smart for not having like a traditional education. He’s super, super smart,” Garcia said.

Bobby Soto, the actor who plays Tony Romero in the film, went on to share how he believes the film unionized the culture.

“Regardless of where you come from. Regardless of what we have been stereotyped as. This picture, this film shows that we have... the multitude,” Soto said.