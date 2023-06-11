Eva Longoria announces return to her roots with San Antonio move on Kelly Clarkson Show

SAN ANTONIO – Actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria and Kelly Clarkson bonded on their love for San Antonio during her talk show on Thursday.

During their chat, Longoria promoted her new film “Flamin’ Hot” and shared that she would be moving back to the Alamo City in the near future.

“I’m moving home -- I’m moving back to San Antonio,” said Longoria.

Fort Worth native Kelly Clarkson responded to Longoria, excitedly stating, “Oh, I love San Antonio!”

“...They did such a great job, like, ‘cause it’s such an easy city to walk around. I don’t see a lot of cities in Texas [like that]. It’s [typically] a driving place. But in San Antonio, I feel I can walk everywhere,” said Clarkson.

The two Texans then shared their love for all things Tex-Mex.

“The best Tex-Mex is in San Antonio and South [Texas],” Longoria said.

They continued to talk about Mexican cuisine delicacies when Longoria said she currently splits her time living in two different places.

“We’re half Mexico City, half Los Angeles. But now we’re gonna be Mexico City, San Antonio,” said Longoria.

Longoria is not a stranger to San Antonio, as she was born and raised in Corpus Christi and was formerly married to San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker.

Her return comes over a decade after her departure.

Although it’s not mentioned on Kelly’s list, San Antonio is a welcoming community and the Alamo City can’t wait to welcome a fellow Texan home.