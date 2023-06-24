San Antonio native stars in ‘Hamilton’ national tour

Jared Howelton plays Marquis de Lafayette & Thomas Jefferson in the national tour of Hamilton and talked to us about performing in his hometown of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” is now playing at the Majestic Theater, and audiences will see a familiar face in a starring role.

Jared Howelton, who grew up in San Antonio, plays Marquis de Lafayette & Thomas Jefferson.

Howelton attended the North East School of the Arts magnet program at Robert E. Lee High School where he majored in musical theater.

“It was truly an out-of-body experience to be able to come back. I haven’t performed professionally in my hometown ever, so it’s a joy! Being on the stage now and performing for whatever new little kid is looking at me looking to do the same thing, that’s really dope,” Howelton said.

The show’s return to San Antonio is highly expected after last year’s performances were cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast.

