Santikos to host ‘Star Wars Day’ May 4 marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Into the movie theater, flyboy. Santikos is calling all “Star Wars” fans.

To celebrate the unofficial May 4 celebration, Santikos’ Casa Blanca movie theater will show all nine films of the Skywalker Saga to mark the 25th anniversary of “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.”

All Santikos theaters will show “The Phantom Menace” on May 3.

At these showings, guests will get an exclusive look at the upcoming Disney+ live-action show, “The Acolyte,” one month before its official release.

Tickets for the marathon which begins at 6 a.m., can be purchased here.

The ticket price includes a free large popcorn, a drink with unlimited refills and a special limited poster.