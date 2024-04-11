85º
Santikos to host ‘Star Wars Day’ May 4 marathon

Showing coincides with 25th anniversary of ‘Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace’

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Santikos Entertainment in San Antonio (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Into the movie theater, flyboy. Santikos is calling all “Star Wars” fans.

To celebrate the unofficial May 4 celebration, Santikos’ Casa Blanca movie theater will show all nine films of the Skywalker Saga to mark the 25th anniversary of “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.”

All Santikos theaters will show “The Phantom Menace” on May 3.

At these showings, guests will get an exclusive look at the upcoming Disney+ live-action show, “The Acolyte,” one month before its official release.

Tickets for the marathon which begins at 6 a.m., can be purchased here.

The ticket price includes a free large popcorn, a drink with unlimited refills and a special limited poster.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

