Court appearance for country star Morgan Wallen in chair-throwing case postponed until August

Attorney Worrick Robinson, who represents Country music artist Morgan Wallen, speaks to reporters after a court hearing Friday, May 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen waived his right to appear at the hearing following his April arrest on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for throwing a chair off the roof of a downtown bar. (AP Photo/George Walker IV via Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen was postponed Friday until August in a case in which he's accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar and nearly hitting two police officers.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and promised that the singer, who had waived his right to be there Friday, would be at the postponed hearing on Aug. 15.

Recommended Videos

“I think everybody generally wins if you can resolve it in a manner that everybody can live with,” Robinson said.

The “One Thing at a Time” singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, the chair that Wallen is accused of throwing off the roof of Chief’s bar on April 7 landed about a yard (meter) from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh about it.

Robinson declined to say whether he believes Wallen threw the chair and instead pointed to a statement Wallen issued in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behavior. The statement did not include an apology but did mention making “amends” and touching base with law enforcement.

Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour. He is performing in Nashville for three nights, including Friday and Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

The “One Thing at a Time” album spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most-consumed album in the U.S. last year. Top 10 hits from the album included “Last Night,” “You Proof” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

In 2021, Wallen was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur. In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.