San Antonio's 4 top spots to score chicken on the cheap

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Poppys Pizza

Photo: vonia p./Yelp

Topping the list is Poppys Pizza, situated at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 107. With four stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, sandwiches and chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Poppys Pizza.

According to the business's Yelp page, Poppys Pizza provides "pizza, wings, cheesecake, subs, pasta, calzone, stromboli and catering services to the San Antonio, Texas area."

2. Che's Chicken & Burgers

Photo: che r./Yelp

Che's Chicken & Burgers, a chicken shop and fast food spot that offers burgers and more in Riverside South, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4303 S. Presa St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Genaro P., who reviewed Che's Chicken & Burgers on Jan. 4, wrote, "So this is obviously the local spot to go to for fried chicken. The chicken ranks supreme and their burgers are good but nothing special."

Gayle S. noted, "We've picked up food from here three times over the past year or so and haven't been disappointed yet...The fried chicken was the winner of the meal and each piece was crunchy and had tender, juicy meat. The pieces were large and would be bomb with some waffles too!"

3. Chatman's Chicken

Photo: Felicia A./Yelp

Check out Chatman's Chicken, which has earned four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the fast food and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, by heading over to 1747 S. WW White Road.

Yelper David Z., who reviewed Chatman's Chicken on Jan. 16 wrote, "...The friend chicken was dynamite! They marinate their chicken for 21 hours, and you can taste it! I couldn't believe how juicy the chicken was! I mean, every bite, and even the next day for leftovers and still so juicy! And don't get me started on their wings and sides! I still dream about their corn fritters!"

Yelper Omar T. wrote, "Almost 20 years I've lived in San Antonio, how and why did I not come to this place sooner? Chatman's Chicken definitely lives up to having the best fried chicken in San Antonio, if not the entire state of Texas."

4. Doner kebab cafe

Photo: acea s./Yelp

Finally, there's Doner kebab cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 39 reviews. Stop by 6851 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 106 to hit up the Mediterranean and halal spot, which offers chicken wings and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Doner kebab cafe.

"Born in Turkey, perfected around the globe, doner kebab is a blend of beef, lamb and spices, which brings out flavors of the traditional Turkish street food," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "Our signature Doner kebab is a mix of beef and lamb hand stacked every day for fresh taste. Our meat is never frozen and it's 100% halal," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

