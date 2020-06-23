San Antonio's top 4 sports bars to visit now

Wondering where to find the best sports bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Cover 3

Photo: donna d./Yelp

First on the list is Cover 3. Located at 1806 N.W. Loop 1604, the sports bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated sports bar in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 463 reviews on Yelp.

2. 210 Ceviche

Photo: vicky b./Yelp

Next up is 210 Ceviche, situated at 9502 Interstate 10 West, Suite 101. With four stars out of 310 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bombay Bicycle Club

Photo: Bombay Bicycle Club/Yelp

Bombay Bicycle Club, located at 3506 N. St. Marys St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 180 reviews.

4. The Winchester

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

The Winchester, a gastropub and sports bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 156 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5148 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

