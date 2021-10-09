210 Trailblazers: San Antonio man creates YouTube show to teach children about animals

San Antonio – Clay Carabajal has always loved animals, and now he has now taken that passion and turned it into a digital show to inspire the next generation.

When asked what inspired him to start this new show, Carabajal said, “I started this because my kids were watching YouTube and watching content that was inadequate to really, truly educate the community about wildlife. Whether it was people getting stung, or chased or fail videos, that’s not a respectful way to highlight wildlife.”

Clay Carabajal with Champ a Columbian Red-Tailed Boa (KSAT 2021)

“Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, watching television -- all of the shows didn’t feature a person of color, a Hispanic person going out and messing with wildlife. As a culture here in San Antonio, wildlife isn’t the first thing we think of or are drawn to as a profession. So I’m hoping with my new platform, my community roots and my culture, I can inspire the next me, no matter where they are watching. They can make a career out of this,” said Carabajal.

You can watch the new season of the Wild Side with clay on his YouTube channel and connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Do you know someone in San Antonio who is making a difference? Email us at awilson@ksat.com and we might feature them in a future 210 Trailblazers.

