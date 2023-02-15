Mental health in the workplace — From Living In Silence to Living Out Loud! With Talli Dolge

In the second episode of KSAT’s mental health and wellness podcast, From Living In Silence to Living Out Loud, host Talli Dolge brings two SA Community leaders to discuss the impacts and challenges surrounding mental health in the workplace.

Marina Gonzalez CEO of the Hispanic Chamber, and Jamie Kowalski Vice President of Corporate Relations for the RK Group are our guests for this month’s episode. Our guests bring first-hand knowledge, experience, and thoughts surrounding how mental health practices in the workplace are changing. The group discusses the impact of some workplaces not having the right resources, support, and help to support workers with mental health challenges. This is a not-to-miss candid conversation on a subject that many are scared to discuss because of negative repercussions.

One big takeaway from this episode is that workplaces need to speak about mental health in an inclusive and open way. We need to start putting mental health on the same plain as we do our physical health in life and in the workplace.

Some Mental Health Work Place Statistics:

63% of people are a part of the workforce

Globally more than a trillion dollars is lost annually, and over 12 billion working days are lost due to mental illness

The World Health Organization states that in 2019, 15% of the workplace was living with a mental health challenge. (We don’t have numbers since COVID but numbers have risen significantly.)

COVID triggered a 24% increase in general anxiety and depression worldwide.

The WHO and International Labor Organization have called for concrete action to address mental health concerns in workers.

Some of the biggest challenges workers face surrounding their mental health in the workplace include discrimination, inequality, bullying, loss of reasonability, alienation, physiological violence and harassment.

More information surrounding this topic:

About host Talli Dolge

Talli Dolge is a vocal mental health and wellness advocate who lives in San Antonio.

Talli has been a mental health contributor with KSAT since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic began in 2020.

She earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Education from SUNY(State University of New York).

Talli is the Founder and Creator of the Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative. The unique program provides a holistic approach to mental wellness by bringing services right into the school districts. This program works to eliminate transportation, cost, and language barriers by bringing wraparound, no-cost mental wellness services to not only students, but their families, teachers, and district staff.

Talli currently is working as a national mental health and wellness consultant; helping foundations and nonprofits build sustainable mental health programs.

She also currently serves on the UTSA College for Health, Community, and Policy Advisory Council. She was a 2022 Distinguished Speaker for SA Health Cell and was featured in the SA Lights section of the SA Express-News in August 2022.

She has an outstanding history of leadership and service in the mental health community, as well as in previous positions with Jewish Family Service of San Antonio, the Witte Museum and Walt Disney World.

Each month she will bring community leaders, experts, and people living with mental illness to talk about various mental health and wellness topics.

About Marina Gonzalez

Marina Gonzales serves as President & CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC), overseeing and executing its mission to serve as the leading resource, advocate and access point for Hispanic Businesses and Hispanics in business. As the oldest and largest Hispanic chamber in the nation, SAHCC serves over 1300 corporate, locally owned and non-profit businesses.

Prior to her role at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Marina served as President & CEO of Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA), the only non-profit in Bexar County providing trained court-appointed advocates to foster children recovering from abuse and neglect, with over 45 staff members and 600 volunteer Advocates. Marina joined CASA from CentroMed, where she served as an executive overseeing government and legal affairs. Marina holds a J.D. from the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School, and a B.A. from St. Mary’s University. She is also a recent recipient of the 2020 San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award, the 2019 San Antonio Business Journal’s Women’s Leadership Award, the Women of S.A. WOAI Award, and an Inspiring Woman Book Awardee.

About Jamie Kowalski

Jamie Kowalski serves as The RK Group’s Vice President of Corporate Relations, where she spearheads its corporate philanthropy initiatives through RK Cares. Additionally, she works to support public affairs and corporate communications while driving business development through brand awareness and media relations.

Kowalski holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Before joining The RK Group, she had a career in education. She brings both of these experiences to all the endeavors she supports.