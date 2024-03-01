You can book a stay in a literal house of Eggo pancakes

The first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes—a literal “pancake house” you can rent for a flapjacks-filled vacation—is opening in Gatlinburg, TN and available for booking exclusively on HomeToGo.com starting Wed. February 28, 2024.

Waking up to the smell of breakfast cooking has got to be one of the finer things in life, but what if you could wake up literally inside of your breakfast?

That’s what Eggo is trying to do, with their literal house of pancakes in the middle of the woods that you can actually book a stay in.

In honor of National Pancake Day, Eggo created a breakfast-lover’s dream house, complete with a butter-shaped chimney to give fans of the iconic breakfast brand an unforgettable stay. All you have to do is book it on the site HomeToGo and it’s all yours.

Located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the house is campy and fun. For one, it looks like giant Eggo waffles stacked on top of each other, and there is even syrup dripping down the sides on the outside. But walk on inside, and now you feel like you’re literally inside a stack of the iconic breakfast brand.

The yellow furniture may look a little bit retro, but the theme of Eggo breakfast foods runs through the entire space, and honestly, if you’re going to commit to a theme, you might as well just go all out. That’s exactly what Eggo did here.

There is even pancake wallpaper! It doesn’t get much cooler than that.

Oh, and the best part? The rental is apparently stacked full of Eggo products, which includes their frozen pancakes. Now, as someone who grew up on Eggo frozen waffles, I wasn’t actually aware that Eggo even made frozen pancakes. Turns out, they totally do, and this rental is filled to the brim with all the frozen pancakes your heart could desire.

Just look at photos of this place below, and you’ll understand why staying here would be the most chaotic thing ever, but chaotic in a good way!

“Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That’s why we’re flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that’s equally good at making parents’ lives easier and making breakfast delicious,” said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. “Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we’re helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house.”

Plus, how many people can actually say they stayed inside a giant house of pancakes in the middle of the Smokey Mountains? Not many!

So ready to book your stay? The rental holds up to eight guests, so if you’re ready for the wildest vacation you’ve ever taken, click the link here and try to book a stay! Bookings will be available for the month of March, so you better get to it soon!