Man kills coyote with bare hands

A man killed a coyote with his bare hands after it tried to run off with his son.

So, what would you do if a coyote approached you and your child with bad intentions?

Well, faced with this scenario, a man in New Hampshire literally took matters into his own hands.

Recommended Videos



This is part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos. The video had more than 3.7 million views at the time this article was published.

While on a hike with his 2-year-old son, Ian O’Reilly encountered a coyote who tried to run off with his son.

O’Reilly then engaged in a roughly 10-minute struggle with the animal before suffocating it to death.

O’Reilly did suffer a noticeable bite, but ended up saving the lives of he and his son as explained in the video.