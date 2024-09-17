Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen opens new location 🍽️

SAN ANTONIO – Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen is serving up its popular comfort food classics from a new location.

The restaurant officially opened this month, taking over the old Magnolia Pancake Haus -Embassy Oaks location.

Greg and Ana Ferris are fourth-generation owners of the family business and told KSAT they “feel incredibly blessed that we are here and that we are in such a great spot.”

According to the Ferris’, the new restaurant is almost triple the size of their original, now-closed South Side location.

Bobbie’s serves comfort food like chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy, french toast, and meatloaf, and they are bringing back fish.

One of their most popular items is the “Morning Wrecker,” which features a chicken-fried steak, two eggs, and hashbrowns between a biscuit, covered in sausage gravy, and topped with cheddar cheese.

Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

