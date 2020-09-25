Too much fall? Kraft unveils pumpkin spice flavored macaroni and cheese

Nothing says fall like a mouthwatering cup of Kraft’s macaroni and cheese... with pumpkin spice!

Yes, you read that right. Kraft Heinz is branching out of its comfort zone and stepping into the all-things-pumpkin-spice trend with a new macaroni and cheese flavor.

The food and beverage company announced its new pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese in a Starbucks-style coffee cup earlier this week on social media.

We’re whipping up some new KD, and it’s no basic batch. There’s only 1000. Sign up to claim yours at https://t.co/R14oHhc8Ab pic.twitter.com/cXcjovsbYs — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) September 22, 2020

The macaroni and cheese, according to Kraft’s website, is its signature mac and cheese with “hints of cinnamon, dashes of allspice, and layers of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves all slathered in KD cheese.”

However, the new food item is limited and only 1,000 people in Canada will get the chance to try it, free of charge.

Orders of the mac and cheese will be delivered in October, according to the company’s website.

RELATED: Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese? It’s a thing now