The Jerk Shack opening second San Antonio location on the far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Jerk Shack, which was named one of the best new restaurants in the U.S. this year, has announced a second location in San Antonio.

The restaurant’s second brick-and-mortar location will be housed in the new 151 Plaza complex at 10234 State Hwy 151 on the West Side. It is slated to open next summer, according to a news release.

Chef Nicola Blaque and her husband Cornelius Massey launched the Caribbean-inspired restaurant in 2018.

It has since been named among the best new restaurants in the United States — first in 2019 by Eater and second by GQ in 2020.

“The future belongs to places like The Jerk Shack, in San Antonio!” GQ wrote in its “The Best New Restaurants In America, 2020” list, which was published in May.

“We’re really proud of the success we’ve seen at The Jerk Shack over the last couple of years and to be able to open a second location in San Antonio is something we’re really looking forward to,” Blaque said. “This is a passion project for us, so we’re really excited about opening this new location.”

The team opened a sister restaurant, Mi Roti, at the Pearl this summer.

The Jerk Shack incorporates Caribbean flavors throughout its menu, in items like mac and cheese and tacos, and also serves traditional dishes.

Menu items for the second location have yet to be announced.