2 Insomnia Cookies locations to open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Insomnia Cookies is entering the San Antonio market with two locations on the Northwest Side.

The cult cookie brand — known for serving treats all day and late into the night — is opening stores near Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center and UTSA in the coming months.

While this is Insomnia’s introduction to the Alamo City, the brand is no stranger to Texas.

The chain has 22 other locations throughout Texas, including Austin, San Marcos, the Rio Grande Valley, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Insomnia stores stay open past midnight for those with a late-night sweet tooth, and on some days, stores close as late as 3 a.m.

When they open, the San Antonio locations will have in-store pickup and delivery options.

Insomnia is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers and shift leaders. Those interested in applying can click here.

“From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold,” a news release states.

