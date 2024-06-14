81º
Van Leeuwen collabs with Sabrina Carpenter to launch new ‘Espresso’ ice cream flavor

The new flavor is named after the singer’s Platinum-certified hit ‘Espresso’

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

“Is it that sweet? I guess so!” That rings especially true for Sabrina Carpenter fans looking to get a taste of “Espresso,” as the singer partners with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to launch a new flavor named after her catchy hit.

The new Van Leeuwen flavor drops on June 28. It was inspired by Carpenter’s Platinum-certified single “Espresso,” which has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and has been dubbed “song of the summer.”

Van Leeuwen’s new collab features a signature espresso flavor mixed with brownies, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge.

“Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun. We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO.

The new flavor will be available nationwide in all Van Leeuwen scoop shops (the closest to San Antonio are in Houston or Dallas) and on its website by the pint and the scoop while supplies last. A portion of the sales proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, which protects LGBTQ+ youth from homelessness and provides other services.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

