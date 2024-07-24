86º
These are the top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most

Some of them have been gone for more than 10 years

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

SAN ANTONIO – A new study found the top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most.

The research was done by Spin Genie, an online casino that analyzed Google search data to see the fast-food items that people search for despite the items not being available. The research analyzed Google searches from July 2023 to June 2024.

The top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most are:

  1. McDonald’s McRib
  2. Chipotle Carne Asada
  3. Domino’s Brooklyn Style Pizza
  4. Taco Bell Enchirito
  5. McDonald’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait
  6. Burger King Salads
  7. Arby’s Potato Cakes
  8. Taco Bell Meximelt
  9. Taco Bell Taco Salad
  10. KFC Potato Wedges

The McRib had 327,000 Google searches in the research data time frame.

