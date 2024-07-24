These are the top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most

SAN ANTONIO – A new study found the top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most.

The research was done by Spin Genie, an online casino that analyzed Google search data to see the fast-food items that people search for despite the items not being available. The research analyzed Google searches from July 2023 to June 2024.

The top 10 discontinued food items people miss the most are:

McDonald’s McRib Chipotle Carne Asada Domino’s Brooklyn Style Pizza Taco Bell Enchirito McDonald’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait Burger King Salads Arby’s Potato Cakes Taco Bell Meximelt Taco Bell Taco Salad KFC Potato Wedges

The McRib had 327,000 Google searches in the research data time frame.

