KSAT Connect: Share photos of your dad for Father’s Day!

We want to celebrate the dads in your life

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Father's Day Image (Courtesy of Pexels)

Sunday, June 16, marks Father’s Day.

This Father’s Day, we want to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life! Submit a photo of your father using KSAT Connect.

See the guide below on how to upload. You can also view some of last year’s submissions below.

Shayy

Happy Father day to the best dad a gurl could ask for. I jyst wanna say that we love and appreciate all that u do. Thank u for being our daughters best friend and making sure u never miss the things that matter. N e one can have kids but u have to put in the time and effort to b a real dad & u definitely have. I kno I don’t say it all the time but we definitely appreciate u and none of your efforts go unnoticed. Happy Father’s Day again from me nd Meekho

0
San Antonio
Valle97

Dio couldn’t have asked for a better Papa! We love you Richard! ❤️

0
San Antonio

My wonderful husband with our furbaby marcopolo happy fathers day everyone

0
San Antonio

KSAT Connect Posting Guide:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Father’s Day” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

