ARIZONA – Remember the 74-year-old woman who was spun uncontrollably during a helicopter rescue in Arizona on June 4? She’s filed a $2 million claim against the city of Phoenix for negligence.

Katalin Metro was hurt during a hike at Piestwa Peak when a helicopter was brought in to rescue her.

Unfortunately, something went terribly wrong and the basket she was placed in started to spin.

At the peak of the spinning, Metro spun around 150 times per minute, according to the Phoenix New Times.

A line attached to the basket was meant to keep the basket from spinning but, according to a pilot for the local police department, that didn’t happen.

Metro and her husband were hiking when she fell and hit her face and had trouble getting down the mountain, which led to her husband calling the Phoenix Fire Department.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that Metro didn’t sustain any injuries from her harrowing rescue.

However, Metro said she racked up nearly $300,000 in medical bills after suffering a spinal cord injury, swelling and bruising around her eyes, blood in her auditory canals, and soft tissue swelling in parts of her skull, according to the Phoenix New Times.

The paper stated that the city of Phoenix has 60 days to respond to, or reject, the claim or Metro will be able to file a lawsuit, according to state law.

The claim states that Metro told rescuers she did not want to be airlifted off the mountain.