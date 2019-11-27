SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The man who was seen throwing a soda at a group of teens and stealing one of their “Make America Great Again” hats in Whataburger in San Antonio back on July 4, 2018, received three years of deferred adjudication this month.

Kino Jimenez was arrested days later, and charged with theft of person, a state jail felony, after taking a MAGA hat from a then 16-year-old and walking away while cussing at the teen.

The teen said he was wearing the hat to support President Trump.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Jimenez and one of the teens briefly exchanged words before the incident that was caught on video.

Jimenez entered a no-contest plea on Nov. 12 and as a result, will be placed under community supervision for the duration of his sentence but he will not have a conviction on his record once completed.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted about the incident, referring to the attack as “disgusting” before offering to send the teen a MAGA hat signed by the president.