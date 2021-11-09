San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Open

Most local public school districts are open with the exception of East Central ISD, Judson ISD and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD which observe the holiday

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center and COVID Hotline will be operational from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

La Villita shops and Market Square

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Pre-K 4 SA enrollment hotline, schools, and corporate office

City parks and trails

Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (staffed by Well Med)

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage

Dead animal collection

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

SWMD Customer Service open from 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Closed

Most financial institutions

U.S. Postal Service

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center

City COVID-19 Testing Sites and Alamodome Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black, and Frank Garrett community centers (Frank Garrett closed for all services except for the Early Head Start program)

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites (Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers open)

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

The Carver Community Cultural Center

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office

Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Solid Waste Administrative Office

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) Neighborhood and Housing Services Department

