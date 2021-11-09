74º

San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2021

What to know before you head out

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Open

  • Most local public school districts are open with the exception of East Central ISD, Judson ISD and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD which observe the holiday
  • Police will be on duty
  • SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • 3-1-1 Call Center and COVID Hotline will be operational from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
  • Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday
  • La Villita shops and Market Square
  • Spanish Governor’s Palace
  • Pre-K 4 SA enrollment hotline, schools, and corporate office
  • City parks and trails
  • Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held
  • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
  • Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (staffed by Well Med)
  • Recycling, organics recycling and garbage
  • Dead animal collection
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
  • SWMD Customer Service open from 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Closed

  • Most financial institutions
  • U.S. Postal Service
  • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
  • SAFD Administrative Offices
  • San Antonio Municipal Court
  • All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center
  • City COVID-19 Testing Sites and Alamodome Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic
  • Willie Velasquez, Claude Black, and Frank Garrett community centers (Frank Garrett closed for all services except for the Early Head Start program)
  • All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites (Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers open)
  • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • Alamodome Offices and Box Office
  • Central Library and all branch libraries
  • Development Services Department
  • Office of Historic Preservation
  • Planning Department
  • The Carver Community Cultural Center
  • La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
  • Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office
  • Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
  • Solid Waste Administrative Office
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) Neighborhood and Housing Services Department

