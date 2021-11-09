San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.
Open
- Most local public school districts are open with the exception of East Central ISD, Judson ISD and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD which observe the holiday
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center and COVID Hotline will be operational from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday
- La Villita shops and Market Square
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Pre-K 4 SA enrollment hotline, schools, and corporate office
- City parks and trails
- Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (staffed by Well Med)
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage
- Dead animal collection
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- SWMD Customer Service open from 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
Closed
- Most financial institutions
- U.S. Postal Service
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center
- City COVID-19 Testing Sites and Alamodome Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black, and Frank Garrett community centers (Frank Garrett closed for all services except for the Early Head Start program)
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites (Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers open)
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office
- Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Solid Waste Administrative Office
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) Neighborhood and Housing Services Department