Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 83-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Gerald Goble is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, suspenders, a black belt, brown pants and brown cowboy boots.

Goble was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Antlers Way in Sisterdale, Texas driving a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate NMF5845.

Officials said Goble is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Goble is asked to call the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 830-249-8645.