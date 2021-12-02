Hawk caught on camera trying to snatch Chihuahua in Texas front yard

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 12-week old Chihuahua is safe with her owner after a red-tailed hawk tried to snatch her up and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Lola, a four-pound puppy living in Missouri City, was in the front yard of her owner’s home when a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her.

Her owner, Kathryn Garver, told KHOU “I didn’t even see it until it was right on top of her. That’s how fast it happened. There was nothing I could’ve done to have stopped it.”

Garver can be seen in the video standing just a few feet away from her dog when the bird of prey tries to grab Lola.

“It just happened so fast, and I honestly thought he had gotten her,” she told KHOU.

Hawks aren’t the only predatory birds that might mistake a pet for a meal. Certain owl and eagle species also pose a potential threat to small dogs and cats.

An expert with the Wildlife Center of Texas told KHOU that while hawk attacks aren’t common, pet owners should not leave their animals outside unattended.

