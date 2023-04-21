CPS Energy working to restore power after storms cause disruption for more than 45,000 customers

CPS Energy on Friday reported that more than 45,000 customers lost power at some point due to the heavy rain overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy on Friday reported that more than 45,000 customers lost power at some point due to the heavy rain overnight.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the energy company said they are working to restore 354 remaining outages after two severe storms moved through the service area, causing damage throughout San Antonio.

According to the CPS Energy power outage map, more than 8,700 customers are still without power Friday morning.

CPS Energy said the first storm entered the service area around 5 p.m. on Thursday and about 4,700 lightning strikes were recorded up until 9 p.m.

A second storm began around 10:30 p.m. and up until 2 a.m. there were another 3,400 lightning strikes recorded, CPS Energy said. In total, there were more than 8,000 lightning strikes recorded between the two storms.

CPS Energy crews are working to restore the outages. The energy company said they are first focusing on the outages impacting the greatest number of customers and then they will work to restore the smaller outages.

There are also currently 37 downed wires that crews are working to repair, bringing the total of downed wires during the storm to 71, CPS Energy said.

Officials say to avoid the downed power lines and report them to CPS Energy at 210-353-4357 (HELP). Do NOT attempt to move or drive over the lines, and treat them as if they are live. Power lines may still have electricity running through them even in an outage.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

During a power outage customers should: