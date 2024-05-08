Silver Alert discontinued missing 73-year-old man from Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man from Harris County has been discontinued.

Richard Greer was reported missing on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Greer was found on Wednesday morning. No other information was provided.

Officials said Greer is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

---

(Original Story)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 73-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Richard Greer is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and blue jeans and no shoes.

Police say he drove off around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 in a Green 2002 Mercedes S-Class with TX license plate CRR8644 (license plate may not be on vehicle) from the 16800 block of Ship Anchor Drive in Friendswood, Texas.

Anyone who has seen Greer is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.