AMBER Alert issued for 2 children from DeWitt County; suspect last seen in San Antonio

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Angel Ribera, 5, and Aiydann Ribera, 4. DeWitt County is located just southeast of San Antonio.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children who officials believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Angel Ribera, 5, and Aiydann Ribera, 4. DeWitt County is located just southeast of San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

Angel is 3 feet 5 inches tall and is 45 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Angel was a neon yellow shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Aiydann is 3 feet tall and 34 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a neon orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The pair were last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 120 block of East 5th Street in Yorktown, Texas.

Authorities said they are also looking for Julian Ribera, 24, in connection with the abduction.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He was driving a black, 2007 Chevy Tahoe with the Texas license plate number FVK0342. He was last seen in San Antonio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office at 361-275-5734.