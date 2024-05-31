Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday 🎣

SAN ANTONIO – Anglers without a license can land a reel-y good deal this Saturday — free fishing.

This year, Free Fishing Day falls on June 1.

Recommended Videos

That means people can fish in public waters throughout Texas without a fishing license. The daily bag and size limits still apply.

Free Fishing Day is meant to encourage more people to try fishing, officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have said.

It’s not the only way to fish for free, though. More than 70 Texas State Parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply in addition to length and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is an annual event that encourages Texans to get outdoors, enjoy nature, and go fishing with family and friends,” Tim Birdsong, director of TPWD’s Inland Fisheries Division, said in a news release. “Our hope is that experienced anglers will use this opportunity to take others fishing and share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love of the sport.”

A fishing license is generally required for adults 17 and older. Children ages 16 and younger, and anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931, can fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers don’t need to carry their paper fishing license year-round; digital versions are also available. A separate license is required for fishing in federal and state tidal waters.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

TPWD offers the following resources for anglers of all skill levels (descriptions provided by TPWD):

Fishing 101 - Learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. Resources for how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish can be found on the Learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. Resources for how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish can be found on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage.

Find a Place to Fish Close to Home – Texas offers numerous lakes and rivers with access to fishing throughout the state. The Texas offers numerous lakes and rivers with access to fishing throughout the state. The Lake Finder page on the TPWD website can help anglers find lakes by region or alphabetically. Information and fishing tips on more than 150 lakes are available. Check out the River Fishing page to find out where to get access to Texas’ flowing waters.

Saltwater Fishing From a Pier – There are numerous wheelchair-accessible fishing piers available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in There are numerous wheelchair-accessible fishing piers available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in every bay system

Go Fishing in the City – TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide urban angling access for the entire family across the state. In all, 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide a great opportunity to catch channel catfish, including five lakes in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls. Information on lake locations and how-to fishing videos can be found on the – TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide urban angling access for the entire family across the state. In all, 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide a great opportunity to catch channel catfish, including five lakes in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls. Information on lake locations and how-to fishing videos can be found on the Neighborhood Fishin’ website