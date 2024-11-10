City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.
Recommended Videos
Police and fire departments
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
General Services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- City parks and trails will be open
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held
Waste Collection
- Garbage, recycling and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week
Facilities & Administrative Offices
- Open
- Municipal Court magistrate services and SAPD’s detention center will be open
- La Villita and Market Square shops will be open
- The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites will be open
- All Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and the corporate office will be open and operate under normal business hours
- Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (staffed by WellMed) will be open
- Closed
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations will be closed
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office will be closed
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center will be closed
- All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed
- San Antonio Municipal Court will be closed
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section will be closed
- SAFD Administrative Offices will be closed
- Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers will be closed
- Senior Nutrition Sites will be closed
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers will be closed
- Child Care Services administrative offices will be closed
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services will be closed
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Carver Community Cultural Center will be closed
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices will be closed
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices will be closed
- Development Services Department will be closed
- Economic Development Department will be closed
- Office of Historic Preservation will be closed
- Office of Innovation will be closed
- Planning Department will be closed
- Neighborhood and Housing Services will be closed
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records, will be closed
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas will be closed
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square will be closed
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed
- Spanish Governors Palace will be closed