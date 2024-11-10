City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

Closeup of an American flag in a row.

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Recommended Videos

Police and fire departments

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

City parks and trails will be open

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste Collection

Garbage, recycling and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week

Facilities & Administrative Offices