City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

What to know before you head out on Monday

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: San Antonio, Military, Veterans, Veterans Day
Closeup of an American flag in a row. (Leena Robinson, Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Police and fire departments

  • Police will be on duty
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

  • 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
  • Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
  • City parks and trails will be open
  • Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste Collection

  • Garbage, recycling and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week

Facilities & Administrative Offices

  • Open
    • Municipal Court magistrate services and SAPD’s detention center will be open
    • La Villita and Market Square shops will be open
    • The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites will be open
    • All Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and the corporate office will be open and operate under normal business hours
    • Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (staffed by WellMed) will be open
  • Closed
    • Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations will be closed
    • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office will be closed
    • City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center will be closed
    • All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed
    • San Antonio Municipal Court will be closed
    • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section will be closed
    • SAFD Administrative Offices will be closed
    • Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers will be closed
    • Senior Nutrition Sites will be closed
    • Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers will be closed
    • Child Care Services administrative offices will be closed
    • Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services will be closed
    • City of San Antonio Street Outreach
    • City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
    • Carver Community Cultural Center will be closed
    • Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed
    • La Villita and Market Square administrative offices will be closed
    • Solid Waste Management administrative offices will be closed
    • Development Services Department will be closed
    • Economic Development Department will be closed
    • Office of Historic Preservation will be closed
    • Office of Innovation will be closed
    • Planning Department will be closed
    • Neighborhood and Housing Services will be closed
    • Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records, will be closed
    • Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas will be closed
    • Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square will be closed
    • Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed
    • All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed
    • Spanish Governors Palace will be closed

