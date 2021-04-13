Apartment owners take CPS Energy to court over February storm response

SAN ANTONIO – Ownership groups for a pair of San Antonio apartment complexes have joined a long list of lawsuits against CPS Energy over the utility’s preparation and response to February’s winter storm.

Ownership for the Latitude Apartments, located in the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road, and for the Terrain At Medical Center, located in the 5300 block of Medical Drive, claim in a lawsuit that CPS failed to winterize its infrastructure and also did not actually implement controlled, temporary outages as it publicly claimed it was doing.

“Had CPS Energy truly engaged in controlled, temporary outages as represented in the press release, Plaintiffs’ would not have suffered freezing pipes and the damages resulting therefrom. CPS Energy’s implementation of the outages was not reasonable or neutral,” according to the suit, which claims that power at each complex was off for three consecutive days in mid-February.

Ad

Six SA families have now filed wrongful death lawsuits against CPS Energy following winter storm

The suit states that the 268-unit Latitude Apartments suffered burst pipes and water damage as a result of the power outages and that the 224-unit Terrain At Medical Center suffered similar damage as well as multiple collapsed ceilings.

A CPS Energy spokesperson declined to comment about the lawsuit on Tuesday.

As of last week, CPS Energy had also been named as a defendant in at least six wrongful death lawsuits in Bexar County.

Some of those cases list other power companies and even the state’s electric grid operator, ERCOT, as co-defendants.

Attorneys for CPS have also been busy filing suits against many of the utility’s natural gas suppliers as well as ERCOT.

Ad

CPS is listed as a plaintiff in at least 18 suits in Bexar County filed since the storm passed through, as the utility attempts to lower around $700 million in bills owed for natural gas purchased during the winter blast.

Energy experts and officials from some of the companies being sued by CPS claim the utility’s poor risk management is to blame for the massive bills.