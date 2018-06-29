Fire crews respond to debris fire at Southwest Side salvage yard

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a salvage yard on the city's Southwest Side early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. at Monterrey Iron & Metal in the 2300 block of Frio City Road, which is located not far from General Hudnell Drive and Quintana Road.

According to officials, the debris fire has been contained but it has large amounts of rubber burning. Police say the fire also is burning tire scraps, magnesium and seat foam.

Officials say the fire should continue to burn for several hours. Those near the area west of Highway 90 near Frio City Road may smell burning rubber. Police say it’s nothing hazardous.

17 fire units originally answered the call. Hazmat crews were also at the scene.

