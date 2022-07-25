Warrant: Arrested BCSO corporal used forearm to cover victim’s mouth and then squeeze her neck

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s corporal arrested last week on a felony family violence charge used his forearm to cover the mouth of his victim and then squeezed her neck to the point that she temporarily could not see or hear, an arrest warrant obtained Monday by KSAT Investigates shows.

Corporal Leroy Martinez, 25, is free after posting a $20,000 bond on a charge of assault-family-choking.

He is scheduled to attend a prehearing in his case in 399th District Court on Aug. 16, court records show.

Martinez is on administrative leave as BCSO continues the process of terminating him.

San Antonio police officers responded to the 15000 block of Vance Jackson Road earlier this month and found a woman with a busted lip and other injuries to her face, including a broken blood vessel inside one of her eyes, the warrant states.

She told SAPD investigators she and Martinez had recently broken up after being together for several years but were trying to work things out.

Martinez then began asking her about a man she had spoken to while they were broken up, the warrant states.

After the woman said she wanted to go home, Martinez told her to be quiet and used his forearm to cover her mouth, according to the warrant.

After the woman bit Martinez he smacked her face, causing her lip to bleed, according to the warrant.

“He then moved his arm down around her neck and squeezed to the point that she said she couldn’t see or hear for several seconds,” the warrant states.

Martinez grabbed the woman again and choked her again, according to the warrant.

The woman told police Martinez had “done this 3-4 times in the past,” the warrant states.

