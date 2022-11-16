Suspended BCSO deputy told Somerset superintendent’s son to delete explicit photos of classmate from phone

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended after an internal investigation found he advised the son of Somerset Independent School District’s superintendent to delete explicit photos and a video of a female classmate off his phone.

Deputy Henry Combe was suspended for 15 days in mid-October, BCSO records released Wednesday to KSAT Investigates show.

Combe was dispatched to Somerset High School in February for a possible child pornography case involving several students.

A minor female student contacted by Combe admitted to sending the superintendent’s son and another male student “photographs/videos,” the discipline paperwork states.

After an attorney from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office informed Combe that the criminal case would be rejected, Combe “advised the Superintendent’s son to delete the photographs/video from his cellphone,” the paperwork states.

The paperwork does not state whether Combe advised the second male student to take similar steps.

An internal investigation determined that Combe engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer, demonstrated poor job performance and improperly handled evidence.

Combe, a 23-year veteran of the agency, was originally handed an order of suspension for 45 days, which was shortened after a disciplinary hearing, records show.

A DA spokeswoman confirmed in late September the child pornography case would not move forward because it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

A Somerset ISD spokeswoman said via email Wednesday that Superintendent Dr. Saul Hinojosa was out of town and would review KSAT’s request for comment upon returning on Thursday.

Officials in March confirmed the criminal investigation in a letter sent to district parents.

The letter stated the district could not provide details of the investigation but that it would be offering counseling and support services to students.